Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.32% of Allegion worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 613,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

