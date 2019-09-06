Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 237,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,600,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,151,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 567,117 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 2,822,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

