Korea Investment CORP Buys 72,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.28% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,774. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

