Korea Investment CORP Buys 157,000 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Noble Energy worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,299,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $823,491,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153,030 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 150,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,693. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.36. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

