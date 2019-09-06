Korea Investment CORP Acquires 69,100 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,603,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $357,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $2,111,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 71,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

