KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.