Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.5–1.25 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 7,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Kirkland’s’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other Kirkland’s news, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.