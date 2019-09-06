Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR) Insider Purchases A$25,000.00 in Stock

Kingwest Resources (ASX:KWR) insider Peter Bennetto purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Kingwest Resources Company Profile

Kingwest Resources Limited operates as a mining and exploration company focusing primarily on gold exploration in the Eastern Gold Fields Region of Western Australia. The company also explores for base metals. Its tenement portfolio includes land holding of 760.25km2 with an option to take it to 935km2.

