King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 158,181 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Akamai Technologies worth $196,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,061. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $866,743. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.