King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $227,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.03. 22,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,317. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

