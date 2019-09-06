King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Fortive worth $100,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortive by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $68.50. 214,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

