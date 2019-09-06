King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 8,094 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 18.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,346. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

