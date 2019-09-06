Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after acquiring an additional 970,639 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

