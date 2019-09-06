Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.90. 1,021,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,147. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.99.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

