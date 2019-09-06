KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Invests $604,000 in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. 360 Finance accounts for about 0.2% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. TT International acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $42,047,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 360 Finance by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,000. 360 Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.