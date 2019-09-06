KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $170.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

HubSpot stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 384,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.73. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $5,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,529,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,170,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,147 shares of company stock worth $25,137,197 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $51,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

