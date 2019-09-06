KeyCorp Reiterates “$188.00” Price Target for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a $188.00 price target by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.79.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $9.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.58. 1,114,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,047. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,505 shares of company stock valued at $45,505,922 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.