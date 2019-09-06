Kevin Costello Acquires 5,000 Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Stock

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Director Kevin Costello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,015. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $263.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UROV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

