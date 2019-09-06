KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

KERING S A/ADR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

