Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Kemper has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 422,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after purchasing an additional 389,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 546.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,042,000 after purchasing an additional 321,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

