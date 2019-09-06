Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

KMPR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

