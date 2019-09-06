Keith Harvey Sells 500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $95,710.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $97,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Keith Harvey sold 1,700 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $167,501.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.