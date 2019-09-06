Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,481 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 167,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,305. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333 shares of company stock worth $71,289. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

