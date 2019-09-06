Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,481 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VREX stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 167,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,305. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333 shares of company stock worth $71,289. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
