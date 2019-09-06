Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 542,656 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 86.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,656 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

KW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

