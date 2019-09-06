Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 513,727 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513,727 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 256,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $497.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

