Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,480,000 after acquiring an additional 167,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,174 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.