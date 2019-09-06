Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 6,982 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $12,440,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Barclays began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

