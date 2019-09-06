Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $28,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

