KBC Group NV Sells 1,141 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,878. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

