KBC Group NV Acquires 6,997 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,923,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,794,000 after purchasing an additional 547,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 393,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.