Kayicoin (KAYI) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kayicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kayicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00214012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.01255910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kayicoin Profile

Kayicoin’s genesis date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kayicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kayicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.