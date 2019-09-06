Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JUST. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Group from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 40.51 and a current ratio of 50.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.36. The firm has a market cap of $440.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.26.

In other Just Group news, insider Paul Bishop purchased 36,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11). Also, insider Clare Spottiswoode purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,589.44).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

