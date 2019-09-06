JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 548,858 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 187,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,884,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after buying an additional 370,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 22,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,434. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,526,736.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,256 shares of company stock worth $9,205,827. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

