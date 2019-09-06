JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,941,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 2,377,952 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 1,768,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,952,000 after buying an additional 916,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 835,948 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 343,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

