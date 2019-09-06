JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 73.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Instructure were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 73,355.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $3,299,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

