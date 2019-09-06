JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Third Point Reinsurance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

