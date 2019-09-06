JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Nice worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nice by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nice by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nice by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $153.19. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

