JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $25.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,263,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 850,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

