Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 2.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,854,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 981,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,344,000 after buying an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 845,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Compass Point started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

