Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 975,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,914,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock remained flat at $$128.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,775. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $340.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

