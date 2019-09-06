Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 5.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91, 242,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 375,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JT. TheStreet lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jianpu Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $462.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.