Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.32% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock remained flat at $$7.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

