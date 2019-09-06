Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €24.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.53 ($33.17).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €23.60 ($27.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52-week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

