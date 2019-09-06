Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.59% of International Game Technology worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.87. 76,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

