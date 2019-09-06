Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 134.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 479,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,243. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNKN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.