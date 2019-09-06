Jennison Associates LLC Sells 622,114 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $2,570,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 141.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 209,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,091,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,397. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

