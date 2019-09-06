Jennison Associates LLC Sells 192,567 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Teradata worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Teradata by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,912,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,127,000 after buying an additional 754,396 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 504,793 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 402,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 305,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

