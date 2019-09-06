Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,772,491 Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772,491 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.18% of Adecoagro worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 58,287 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 367,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.