Jennison Associates LLC Sells 14,386 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Boot Barn worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $264,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 21,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,088. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,623 shares of company stock worth $3,752,954 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

