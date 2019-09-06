Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 21,850 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Glaukos worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 60.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 837,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,227 shares of company stock worth $1,886,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

